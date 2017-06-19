Padres' Dickerson opts for back surgery
Even though it will mean an end to his season, Alex Dickerson is relieved he won't have to deal with the sharp pain down his left leg for much longer. The Padres' outfielder has elected to undergo a season-ending microdiscectomy, a surgery to remove bulging disc material in his lower back.
