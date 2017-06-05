Padres Bullpen Blasted by Royals
In case you have not seen or heard or otherwise been aware of us making this point in the past I'll bring it up again: In just one inning on Saturday afternoon at Petco Park the Padres went from leading by two runs a to trailing by seven runs and eventually losing 12-6 to the Royals. The bit of good news is the Padres got another nice game from Jose Pirela.
