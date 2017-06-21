Padres beat Cubs 3-2 on Torrensa bases-loaded walk

A dash of power, followed by patience at the plate, paid off for the San Diego Padres. Erick Aybar hit a tying home run in the sixth inning, Luis Torrens walked with the bases loaded against Koji Uehara in the eighth and the Padres stopped a three-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Wednesday.

