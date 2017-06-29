Padres beat Braves 7-4 as Colon struggles again
Luis Perdomo pitched five scoreless innings and Hunter Renfroe and Cory Spangenberg contributed two RBIs apiece as the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 on Wednesday night. Perdomo , who was winless after his first 10 starts, won for the third time in his last four outings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC