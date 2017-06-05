Ontario human rights tribunal mulls h...

Ontario human rights tribunal mulls hearing Cleveland Indians complaint

Read more: 680News

In this April 8, 2014 photo, the Cleveland Indians Chief Wahoo logo is shown on the uniform sleeve of third base coach Mike Sarbaugh during a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Cleveland, Ohio. Ontario's human rights tribunal is considering hearing a complaint that seeks to bar the Cleveland Indians from being able to use their team name or wear specific logos at major league baseball games played in Toronto.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Duncan TORONTO - Ontario's human rights tribunal is considering hearing a complaint that seeks to bar the Cleveland Indians from being able to use their team name or wear specific logos at major league baseball games played in Toronto.

Chicago, IL

