Moustakas homers twice in Royals' win over Padres

Mike Moustakas hit two home runs and Jake Junis pitched seven-plus solid innings to help the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres 8-3 on Sunday. Moustakas hit a three-run home run in the first against rookie Dinelson Lamet that gave the Royals an early 4-0 advantage, and a solo homer in the eighth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.