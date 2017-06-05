MLB Draft Preview: Former Aztec Shows...

MLB Draft Preview: Former Aztec Shows Power of Scouting

2 hrs ago Read more: NBC San Diego

Ty France was a late-round draft pick who is making a case to be a big leaguer. The MLB Draft starts on Monday.

