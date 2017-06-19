Mahtook helps Tigers end 8-game skid, beat Padres 7-5
Mikie Mahtook drove in three runs including a tiebreaking two-run single in the ninth inning to help the Detroit Tigers snap an eight-game losing streak with a 7-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. After Detroit twice erased deficits earlier in the game, Mahtook sent an opposite-field single into right against Padres closer Brandon Maurer that scored Ian Kinsler and Justin Upton.
