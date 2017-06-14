Luis Urias starting at shortstop in Texas League All-Star Game

The 20-year-old infielder not only headlines the Padres' five representatives in the Texas League All-Star Game, he was named the South Division's starting shortstop, a position he's added to his resume this season. Urias will be joined by Double-A San Antonio right-handers Michael Kelly, Trey Wingenter and Eric Yardley and fellow infielder Jose Rondon in a June 27 showcase to be played in Frisco, Texas.

