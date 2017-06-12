LSU signee Cam Sanders picked by San Diego in 18th round of MLB Draft
Cam Sanders, a right-handed pitcher from Northwest Florida State College, became the fifth LSU baseball signee selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday. Sanders was taken by the San Diego Padres in the 18th round, the third player picked in that round.
