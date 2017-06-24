International signees thriving in Dust Devils' fast start
Between two rookie-level Arizona League teams and a Dominican Summer League squad, the Padres have plenty of places to stash the 47 teenagers added in the international amateur free agent period that closed June 15. The maturity on and off the field, however, allowed the Padres to push a select few up to short-season Tri-City to start their season 10 days ahead of the Arizona League. "It's a pretty aggressive assignment," Padres farm director Sam Geaney said, "but we think these guys are up to the task."
