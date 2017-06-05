Inbox: Will Padres' Rule 5 picks stick?

Can all three Rule 5 Draft guys stay with the Major League team for the entire season? -- Brian M., San Diego The Padres wouldn't have kept Luis Torrens , Miguel Diaz and Allen Cordoba around this long if they didn't think they could last through September. It's unprecedented for a team to hang onto three Rule 5 Draft selections through an entire season.

Chicago, IL

