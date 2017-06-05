Iannetta, 2-out runs help D-backs swe...

Iannetta, 2-out runs help D-backs sweep Padres

16 hrs ago

Chris Iannetta homered, doubled twice and drove in a career-high seven runs as the D-backs completed a three-game sweep of the Padres with a 15-3 win on Thursday afternoon at Chase Field. The D-backs trailed twice in the early innings -- a 2-0 deficit in the first and a 3-2 hole after three -- before grabbing a 4-3 lead on Iannetta's homer in the fifth, and they blew the game open with a six-run sixth.

Chicago, IL

