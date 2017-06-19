Homers not enough as Padres fall in finale

The Tigers rallied from a pair of multi-run deficits before Mikie Mahtook finally gave them a lead against the Padres with a two-run single in the ninth inning of Detroit's 7-5 victory Sunday to avoid a sweep and end the team's eight-game losing streak. With the game tied at 5, Ian Kinsler began the ninth with a double off San Diego closer Brandon Maurer .

