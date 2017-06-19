Gore and Padres agree to $6.7 million...

Gore and Padres agree to $6.7 million signing bonus

17 hrs ago

Left-hander MacKenzie Gore, the third overall pick in this year's amateur draft, has agreed to a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres that includes a $6.7 signing bonus. San Diego called a Saturday news conference with Gore, general manager A.J. Preller and director of scouting Mark Conner to announce the agreement.

Chicago, IL

