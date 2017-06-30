Dodgers, Padres managers ejected after confrontation

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, center rear, is held back by third baseman Logan Forsythe as the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres come onto the field during an argument in the second inning of a SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 30: Benches clear during the second inning of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on June 30, 2017 in San Diego, California. SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 30: Benches clear during the second inning of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on June 30, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.