Dodgers, Padres managers ejected afte...

Dodgers, Padres managers ejected after confrontation

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, center rear, is held back by third baseman Logan Forsythe as the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres come onto the field during an argument in the second inning of a SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 30: Benches clear during the second inning of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on June 30, 2017 in San Diego, California. SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 30: Benches clear during the second inning of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on June 30, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,434 • Total comments across all topics: 282,150,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC