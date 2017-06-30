Dodgers, Padres managers ejected afte...

Dodgers, Padres managers ejected after confrontation

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, center rear, is held back by third baseman Logan Forsythe as the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres come onto the field during an argument in the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2017, in San Diego. less Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, center rear, is held back by third baseman Logan Forsythe as the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres come onto the field during an argument in the second inning of a ... more SAN DIEGO - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Padres manager Andy Green were ejected after a dispute in which Roberts shoved Green behind home plate.

