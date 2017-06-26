Dodgers extend winning streak to 10 games

AP San Diego Padres' Wil Myers, left, gets congratulations from Austin Hedges after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Diego on Sunday. Myers, a Thomasville native who starred at Wesleyan Christian Academy, finished 1 for 3 with the solo homer and a walk, but the Padres lost 7-5.

