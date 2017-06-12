Cordero's home run, Padres' hit barrage overwhelm Reds
Franchy Cordero hit his first major league home run, Austin Hedges had three hits and three RBIs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Monday night. Cordero, who debuted in the majors May 27, hit an opposite-field shot during a six-run surge in the second inning that also included Yangervis Solarte's sixth home run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC