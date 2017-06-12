Cordero's home run, Padres' hit barra...

Cordero's home run, Padres' hit barrage overwhelm Reds

Star Tribune

Franchy Cordero hit his first major league home run, Austin Hedges had three hits and three RBIs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Monday night. Cordero, who debuted in the majors May 27, hit an opposite-field shot during a six-run surge in the second inning that also included Yangervis Solarte's sixth home run.

