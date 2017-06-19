Contreras hits HR, Baez scores on err...

Contreras hits HR, Baez scores on error, Cubs beat Padres

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates with Addison Russell, after Baez scored on a double by Albert Almora Jr. during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Chicago. less Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates with Addison Russell, after Baez scored on a double by Albert Almora Jr. during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, June 19, ... more Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, right, celebrates his home run with third base coach Gary Jones, off a pitch from San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, June 19, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,709 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC