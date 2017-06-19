Contreras celebrates with anniversary homer
Perhaps it was only fitting then that on the anniversary of that game, Contreras smashed an opposite-field solo jack as part of a go-ahead two-run seventh. Willson Contreras drives an opposite-field solo home run to right field, knotting the game at 2 in the 7th inning Contreras hopped down the line to first after connecting with the ball, pounding his chest as he rounded first and clapping his hands together in excitement as he neared third.
