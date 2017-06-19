Cincinnati Reds demonstrate they are bad, getting swept in San Diego
The Cincinnati Reds have a bigger problem than getting swept by the San Diego Padres in that they are a bad team. The Cincinnati Reds saw their offense be truly offensive in San Diego.
