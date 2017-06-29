Bartolo Colon dumped by Braves; is th...

Bartolo Colon dumped by Braves; is this the end for rotund righty?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cudahy

Bartolo Colon dumped by Braves; is this the end for rotund righty? After another rough outing, the Atlanta Braves decided to designate Bartolo Colon for assignment. Check out this story on mysouthshorenow.com: https://usat.ly/2tudlYv While becoming an All-Star is a great honor, what a player does in the game could leave a lasting impact on his legacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cudahy.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,010 • Total comments across all topics: 282,129,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC