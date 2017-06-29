Bartolo Colon designated for assignme...

Bartolo Colon designated for assignment by Braves

19 hrs ago

Right-hander Bartolo Colon has been designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves, one day after the 44-year-old right-hander dropped to 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA Bartolo Colon designated for assignment by Braves Right-hander Bartolo Colon has been designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves, one day after the 44-year-old right-hander dropped to 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tqIThk Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

Chicago, IL

