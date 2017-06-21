Back on track: Chicago Cubs shut out San Diego Padres for third straight win
The left-hander, who started the season in the bullpen, pitched six sharp innings Tuesday in his third start of the year as Chicago claimed a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres . Montgomery allowed three hits, walked two and struck out four as the Cubs won their third straight.
