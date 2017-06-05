Arizona Diamondbacks 7, San Diego Pad...

Arizona Diamondbacks 7, San Diego Padres 4: Walk on the Wild Side

If you wanted an advertisement for everything wrong with pace of play in modern baseball, then tonight's game would probably have been your ideal poster child. At three hours and 48 minutes, it was the longest regulation game at Chase of the season, and tied with the 6-3 win in Washington for the longest regulation game anywhere by the D-backs.

