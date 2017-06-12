Arcia flashes leather with great play...

Arcia flashes leather with great play in extras

Saturday Read more: Milwaukee Brewers

When Orlando Arcia left his feet, it was a clue to Brewers manager Craig Counsell that something special was about to happen. Arcia made a sliding stop of a Hunter Renfroe grounder deep in the hole at shortstop, then popped up and made the throw to first base for the final out of the top of the 10th inning on Friday.

