Writer aims to give baseball ambassador Lefty O'Doul his due

Baseball writer Dennis Snelling 's new book, "Lefty O'Doul," is about a colorful player who had a brief but frequently spectacular career as a hitter in the late 1920s and early 1930s and also helped develop the sport in Japan. In the early 1950s, O'Doul managed the minor league San Diego Padres for several years, winning a pennant that so excited the city a parade was held down Broadway, followed by a rally in Horton Plaza.

