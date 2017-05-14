Writer aims to give baseball ambassador Lefty O'Doul his due
Baseball writer Dennis Snelling 's new book, "Lefty O'Doul," is about a colorful player who had a brief but frequently spectacular career as a hitter in the late 1920s and early 1930s and also helped develop the sport in Japan. In the early 1950s, O'Doul managed the minor league San Diego Padres for several years, winning a pennant that so excited the city a parade was held down Broadway, followed by a rally in Horton Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC