White Sox snap 6-game skid with 5-4 walk-off win over Padres
Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez, right, celebrates with Tyler Saladino after they defeated the San Diego Padres in an interleague baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez, center right, celebrates with Tyler Saladino after they defeated the San Diego Padres in an interleague baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC