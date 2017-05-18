Where do Padres go for another starter?
With Trevor Cahill going on the 10-day disabled list, right-hander Jarred Cosart moves into the Padres rotation to make Thursday afternoon's start against Milwaukee in the finale of a four-game series at Petco Park. But what happens if the Padres need another starting pitcher? What if there is another injury? Or what if Jered Weaver 's excellent start against the White Sox last Sunday was more an anomaly than a reversal of recent fortunes? Left-hander Christian Friedrich , who has been on the disabled list since the start of the season with lat and elbow issues, has just started throwing bullpens at the Padres' year-round training base in Arizona.
