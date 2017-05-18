Where do Padres go for another starter?

Where do Padres go for another starter?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Padres

With Trevor Cahill going on the 10-day disabled list, right-hander Jarred Cosart moves into the Padres rotation to make Thursday afternoon's start against Milwaukee in the finale of a four-game series at Petco Park. But what happens if the Padres need another starting pitcher? What if there is another injury? Or what if Jered Weaver 's excellent start against the White Sox last Sunday was more an anomaly than a reversal of recent fortunes? Left-hander Christian Friedrich , who has been on the disabled list since the start of the season with lat and elbow issues, has just started throwing bullpens at the Padres' year-round training base in Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Padres.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC