Versatile Spangenberg has adjusted twice
Much has been made recently about Cory Spangenberg becoming the Padres' regular left fielder since he was called up from Triple-A El Paso on April 25. Remember, both Spangenberg and Ryan Schimpf were moved from second to third during the final weeks of Spring Training, when it was decided that Yangervis Solarte was better suited to play second. But Spangenberg had been a second baseman for most of his professional career.
