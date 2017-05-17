Time to Deal Cahill?

Although we are a mere forty games into this season, the writing has been on the wall for the Padres to be sellers since long before game one. The real question thus far regarding the Padres and the trade market has been which one of the reclamation projects would perform well enough to generate any interest from potential buyers.

