Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres, 5...

Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres, 5.10.17

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The Texas Rangers paused for a moment of silence before the game to honor Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Sports Editor Celeste Williams, who died Monday night, as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10. The Texas Rangers paused for a moment of silence before the game to honor Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Sports Editor Celeste Williams, who died Monday night, as the Rangers play the Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10. Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo gets an ice bath from shortstop Elvis Andrus and Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor after the game as the Rangers beat the Padres 4 to 3 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, Wednesday, May 10. Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo gets an ice bath from shortstop Elvis Andrus and Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor after the game as the Rangers ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,018 • Total comments across all topics: 280,948,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC