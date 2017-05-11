Texas Rangers: Series With Padres Fin...

Texas Rangers: Series With Padres Finishes in Team's Favor

18 hrs ago

The Texas Rangers win game four of their four-game series against the San Diego Padres. They're now on a three-game winning streak and have finally snapped their series-losing streak of four.

