Southern California hit by wet, cool weather
Southern California has been hit with a stretch of unusual wet, cool weather after temperatures topped a summer-like 80 degrees in downtown Los Angeles last week. National Weather Service meteorologist Robbie Munroe said Sunday that a low-pressure system was bringing lower temperatures and spotty showers that will linger until early next week.
