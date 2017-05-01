Solarte, Schimpf homer back-to-back; Padres beat Rockies 6-2
Yangervis Solarte and Ryan Schimpf hit back-to-back home runs off Tyler Chatwood in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 Tuesday night to spoil Bud Black's return to Petco Park. Black managed the Padres from 2007 until he was fired on June 15, 2015.
