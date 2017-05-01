Solarte, Schimpf homer back-to-back; Padres beat Rockies 6-2

Yangervis Solarte and Ryan Schimpf hit back-to-back home runs off Tyler Chatwood in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 Tuesday night to spoil Bud Black's return to Petco Park. Black managed the Padres from 2007 until he was fired on June 15, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.