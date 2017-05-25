Series recap: Padres take two out of three at Citi Field
Jhoulys Chacin got lit up on the road yet again, giving up seven earned runs without even getting out of the first inning; part of that beatdown included the first of Michael Conforto's two home runs. On the bright side, Miguel Diaz pitched two perfect innings, and Brad Hand had one of his own.
