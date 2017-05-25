Schimpf homers, but Padres stifled in loss

As Max Scherzer stepped into the batter's box in the eighth inning, the crowd of 28,606 at Nationals Park gave him a standing ovation, an appreciation of his outstanding effort so far and a sign that he was going to get a chance to finish what he started. Scherzer delivered another stellar performance Friday night, nearly finishing off a complete game as he dominated the Padres offense for 8 2/3 innings to lead the Nats to a 5-1 victory.

