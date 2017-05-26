Sandy Alderson starting to document Terry Collins' mistakes 0:0
The Mets' fragile rotation and battered bullpen has left manager Terry Collins open to criticism, even from his bosses, but Wednesday night's meltdown against the Padres barely registered with team brass, according to sources. Collins made several debatable moves, including the removal of starter Robert Gsellman after six innings in which he had pitched reasonably well, allowing three runs - throwing just 84 pitches - and later inserting Neil Ramirez into a bases-loaded jam created by Fernando Salas in the seventh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC