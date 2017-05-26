Sandy Alderson starting to document Terry Collins' mistakes 0:0

The Mets' fragile rotation and battered bullpen has left manager Terry Collins open to criticism, even from his bosses, but Wednesday night's meltdown against the Padres barely registered with team brass, according to sources. Collins made several debatable moves, including the removal of starter Robert Gsellman after six innings in which he had pitched reasonably well, allowing three runs - throwing just 84 pitches - and later inserting Neil Ramirez into a bases-loaded jam created by Fernando Salas in the seventh.

