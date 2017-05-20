San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jered Weaver, right, walks away, as manager Andy Green, left, with

San Diego Padres pitcher Jered Weaver, right, walks away, as manager Andy Green, left, second baseman Yangervis Solarte, second from left, and first baseman Wil Myers stand on the mound during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Diego, Friday, May 19, 2017. San Diego Padres pitcher Jered Weaver, right, walks away, as manager Andy Green, left, second baseman Yangervis Solarte, second from left, and first baseman Wil Myers stand on the mound during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Diego, Friday, May 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.