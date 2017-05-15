San Diego Padres relief pitcher Ryan Buchter, left, talks to catcher Luis Torrens during the eighth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, May 14, 2017. San Diego Padres relief pitcher Ryan Buchter, left, talks to catcher Luis Torrens during the eighth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.