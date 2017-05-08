Ryan Schimpf leads Padres with 9 homers: Locals in Major League Baseball
Former LSU baseball player Ryan Schimpf finished strong in 2016 and is off to a good start with power numbers in 2017. Schimpf, who hit 20 home runs after being called up last June for the first time in his career, has nine homers to lead San Diego in 2017.
