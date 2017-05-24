Rogue Drone Crashes Into Stands At ML...

Rogue Drone Crashes Into Stands At MLB Game [VIDEO]

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

A rogue drone embedded with a camera crashed into the stands Sunday at Petco Park, the home venue for the San Diego Padres, during the middle of a baseball game. Fans gazed at the flying device as it zipped around the arena, even getting very close to the field of play.

Chicago, IL

