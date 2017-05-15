Renfroe's walk-off HR lifts Padres past Crew

Hunter Renfroe mashed a two-run homer into the left-field seats off Brewers reliever Oliver Drake in the 10th inning, sending the Padres to their first walk-off victory of the season, a 6-5 thriller at Petco Park. Eric Sogard had put the Brewers on top with a majestic solo shot in the top of the 10th inning.

