Rangersa offense comes up empty in loss to Padres
The worst hitting team in the National League produced four run on eight hits in the first four innings against Nick Martinez, and the Texas Rangers' offense had only one hit in the first six innings in a 5-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. Shin-Soo Choo kept the Rangers from getting shut out as he connected for a home run in the seventh inning.a a a How Rangers hitters fared: Ugh.
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
