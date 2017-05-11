Rangers hope that contagious hitting ...

Rangers hope that contagious hitting like Mike Napoli's blasts can propel team moving forward

16 hrs ago

Left-handed pitching continues to be a vexing problem for the Rangers, so it was a nice sign when the San Diego Padres went to right-handed reliever Brandon Maurer in the ninth inning Thursday. After struggling against lefty starter Clayton Richard for most of the game, Texas exploded for four runs and beat the Padres 5-2 on a walk-off three-run homer from Mike Napoli with one out in the ninth.

Chicago, IL

