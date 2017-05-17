Poll: Is a Batting Around Sending 9 or 10 guys to the plate?
To finally solve last night's main thread discussion when the Brewers sent 9 players to the plate - and the comment was made "at least they didn't bat around" - we are conducting a poll. Did the Brewers bat around with 9 batters in the 1st or did they need the 10th player to complete the circle? The Google is split but leans toward 10 batters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gaslamp Ball.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC