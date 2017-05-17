Poll: Is a Batting Around Sending 9 or 10 guys to the plate?

To finally solve last night's main thread discussion when the Brewers sent 9 players to the plate - and the comment was made "at least they didn't bat around" - we are conducting a poll. Did the Brewers bat around with 9 batters in the 1st or did they need the 10th player to complete the circle? The Google is split but leans toward 10 batters.

