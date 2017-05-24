Padres rally late, hold off Mets in 9...

Padres rally late, hold off Mets in 9th for 6-5 win

Hunter Renfroe snapped an eighth-inning tie with a titanic home run, Brad Hand pitched out of a huge jam in the ninth and the San Diego Padres took advantage of a floundering New York Mets bullpen in rallying for a 6-5 victory Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qYoAX4 San Diego Padres' Yangervis Solarte follows through on an RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game as New York Mets catcher Rene Rivera, left, watches Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in New York.

