Padres Preview:Praiseworthy Perdomo...Can he best the disciplined Darvish ??

Luis Perdomo will take the the mound tomorrow against Yu Darvish as Padres travel to Texas to continue the Inter league series and if Padres have to have any chances against Darvish, Perdomo's will have to continue to pitch well, very well indeed. Darvish is 2-1 with an impressive ERA of 3.08 in the 4 starts he has at home.

