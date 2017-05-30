Padres open homestand after 3-3 road trip

After concluding a six-game road trip Sunday afternoon with a 5-3 win over the Nationals in Washington, D.C., the Padres return home. Starting with Monday afternoon's Memorial Day game against the Cubs, the Padres will play 21 of their next 30 games at Petco Park through July 2. After this run, the Padres won't be at home again until after the All-Star break.

